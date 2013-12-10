The Director Of Lana Del Rey’s “Tropico” Film Helps Us Make Sense Of It All

On Friday, Lana Del Rey’s short film Tropico–a 30-minute music video that mixes three songs from the Paradise edition of the singer’s debut album with surreal imagery, ’60s Americana iconography, beat poetry, and more–was released. The film was a collaboration between Del Rey, who’s credited as the writer, and director Anthony Mandler. It’s not the first time the two have worked together, either–Mandler, whose other credits this year range from the “Holy Grail” video for Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake to those Ray Liotta spots for 1800 Tequila , and who has directed high-profile clips for Rihanna, Eminem, and Taylor Swift, among many others–also directed Del Rey’s “National Anthem” and “Ride” videos.

It’s a curious-sounding collaboration, as it’s the rare musician who receives (or properly warrants) a writing credit on their own music video. But, Mandler says, it’s well-deserved in this case.

“All three projects that we’ve worked on together, they’ve started with a document that she created–whether it was just kind of stream-of-consciousness verbiage or whether something like this, that’s a little more fleshed out,” Mandler explains. “It’s always a process. My experience of her is that the way she thinks, in both minutiae and vastness, is in a written form. It’s a very visual written form, and my job is always to kind of boil it, deduce it, match it, link it, and then visualize it. It’s borne from her and filtered through me, and then we execute it. Really, it is her creation, from a written form, which is very rare: I don’t know that I can think of one artist that I’ve worked with that really deserves a writing credit, in the sense of being that involved in the initial creation. An artist will tell you, ‘I’d like to do this for this video, or this project,’ but rarely is it that detailed.”

The details, in this case, resulted in a fairly surreal final product: Tropico opens with a conversation in the Garden of Eden between John Wayne, Elvis, Marilyn Monroe, and Jesus, as they discuss humanity with their respective accents. The colors are heavily saturated and full of glaring high-contrast that’s almost harsh, and Del Rey and her co-star, model Shaun Ross, wear leaves as they writhe around the garden. If all of that sounds conceptually bizarre, well, that’s part of the point, according to Mandler.





Mandler, whose “National Anthem” video for Del Rey reimagined both Kennedy’s “Camelot” and his assassination with Del Rey as Jackie and rapper A$AP Rocky as JFK, says that Tropico is inspired by the assassination, and the way it shattered American culture.

“The Americana vision of the last 50 years obviously starts with Kennedy,” he says. “For so many people, it’s almost like the first page of a new Bible–a new testament–when it comes to the idea of pop culture, which was kind of the death of the American icon, and the shattering of the kingdom, and what that spawned.”





For Del Rey, whose persona has been so shrouded in stylized affectation that her first appearance on Saturday Night Live was mocked for the fact that she seemed unable to know what to do with herself as a corporeal presence, all of those concepts are at the core of what she does. That’s something that Mandler was determined to capture visually.