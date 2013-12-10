The Economist Launches Interactive Tribute To Nelson Mandela

As the world mourns the loss of Nelson Mandela, and leaders from around the globe gather for the official memorial service at FNB soccer stadium in Nasrec, the Economist has launched an interactive tribute to the South African’s amazing and inspirational life.





The “Mandela’s Walk” site, created by AMV BBDO, starts off with a short film narrated by British poet Benjamin Zephaniah, and uses the magazine’s archives to show both the key moments in Mandela’s life, as well as the context of those times through contemporary journalism.

In a statement,the Economist‘s chief marketing officer Susan Clark said, “The fact that Nelson Mandela read the Economist during his time at Robben Island is something that we are particularly proud of and this video is a way for us to pay tribute to him and his life.”





The result is an informative and important tribute to not only the man lionized in his later years, but a detailed look at the times and events that forged his legend.