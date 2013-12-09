The Pandora Alarm Clock Lets You Wake Up To Your Favorite Stations

Because a buzzing alarm clock is the epitome of Monday mornings, Pandora has introduced a gentler way to prod you awake. A corollary capability to a sleep timer that debuted in August, the streaming company has added an alarm clock feature to its iOS app to wake users with their favorite stations.

When the alarm goes off, users can snooze it, turn it off, or continue listening to music by tapping the song title or artist name on the screen. In addition to hitting a button, users can activate snooze by shaking their phones, which delays the alarm and music by another five, 10, 15, or 20 minutes. Doing so will show a countdown on the screen until the alarm next goes off. The feature is currently available only on Pandora’s iOS app, but the company says an Android version is in the works.