6 Unconventional Tools For Quicker Creativity

All grand inventions, theories, and creatives ideas are composed of small ideas. Smart folks like naturalist Stephen Jay Gould call this combinatorial creativity, which proposes that all you need to be creative is to find connections between things that previously laid hidden: chocolate and peanut butter were amazing on their own, but taken together: woah .

“(What’s) an automobile?” asks Making Ideas Happen author Scott Berkun. “An engine + wheels. A telephone? Electricity and sound. Reese’s peanut butter cups? Peanut butter and chocolate.”

The task of being an “idea person,” then, is to collect buckets of ideas and draw novel connections between them. Here’s how to use a few of these tactics for greater creativity.

Why do people feel more creative when they’re drunk, when it’s late at night, or taking drugs? Because, Berkun says, they’re inhibitions are lowered–and they allow themselves to see combinations they’d otherwise ignore.

There’s an old Chinese proverb that the faintest of ink is more trustworthy than the strongest memory, so if our task is to accumulate a treasury of ideas from which to mine connections from later on, we want to make it super easy to recall them. That’s why an idea journal is so effective: when ever any idea comes into your head, right it down.

Brilliant people have been doing this sort of thing for a while now: when philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche would go tramping around Alpine lakes he would always have a notebook on him to assemble notes on whatever argument was forming behind his perpetually furrowed brow. Then he’d get back to his desk, fully armed with thought ammunition.

Just because you’re not aware what’s going on in your subconscious mind doesn’t mean its not working: the great psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi found that incubation is critical to creativity. That is, during any creative process, there will be a period where the idea is not yet emerged and fully articulate, like a chick taking form within an egg.