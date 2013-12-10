Nike Star Athletes Sing Their Own Version Of Winter Wonderland

There’s something about winter and pro sports that get people all goose-bumpy–the Snow Bowl, the Freezer Bowl, the Ice Bowl, the Snowplow Game, the Thanksgiving Classic–and that’s just the NFL. The NHL’s newest cash cow is even called The Winter Classic. Perhaps it’s the added struggle such harsh weather conditions add to the contest, or maybe it’s how snow and ice boost any given game’s unpredictability, but there’s no denying the mystique.





For its latest outing with Nike, Wieden + Kennedy Portland puts a selection of the brand’s top athletes in snowy situations while they belt out their own version of “Walking in a Winter Wonderland.” Instead of love, hope, and happy snowy holidays, this version directed by Rupert Sanders focuses on the burning desire to win in any meteorological circumstance.

New Seattle Mariner Robinson Cano is joined by New York Giants’ Justin Tuck, skier Julia Mancuso, snowboarder Scotty Lago, U.S. soccer stars Alex Morgan and Sydney Leroux, and Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer.





There’s no risk of mistaking them for Dino, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be humming it next time you take that morning run in the cold winter dark.

I take a swing, when it’s freezing.

Through snow or rain and we’re not quitting.

I launch into flight at the speed of light

Smashing in a winter wonderland.

In this weather we build a winning program.

It’s the only way to make it in this town.

When asked if he is cold, he says, “No ma’am.

That’s why it’s so hard to slow me down.”

Burning bright is my fire. We just keep pushing higher.

So get out and play. I got you. No way.

Winning, winning in a Winter Wonderland.