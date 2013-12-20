Meet 2013’s Innovation Agents

In 2013, the industries being upended, reimagined, forever altered, and, yes, disrupted by Innovation Agents were as diverse and intriguing as the agents themselves. From French chefs to Hunger Games directors , and war-ravaged generals to a girl who codes , innovation–and the men and women driving real change–was everywhere.





The above slide show is an excellent primer on all this incredible–and, at times, controversial–creativity. Today, we’re celebrating a year of Innovation Agents by re-visiting many of our favorite and most popular stories from the series. Check them all out and then let us know who you think we should consider for Innovation Agents, 2014. You can tweet your nominations to @FastCompany, with the hashtag #InnovAgents14.

Enjoy the stories and happy innovating!