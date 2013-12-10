You Want The Logo Bigger? I Got Your Bigger Logo Right Here: These Extreme Logos Are Big–And Oddly Compelling

There’s a reason so many fast food chains feature red and yellow in their signage: they’re the two most attention-grabbing colors found in nature. If we sense these colors out of the corner of an eye–perhaps while driving down the highway, famished–our lizard brains immediately investigate. As brands compete for consumer attention, they work hard to ensure their logos are as prominent as possible in our lives. One age old way of doing so is by issuing the request to “make the logo bigger,” a refrain that’s taken the spring out the step of creatives for decades.

San Francisco-based art director and designer Andrew Wendling is fighting back by airing his grievances on Tumblr. Rather than name names and specific gripes, Wendling started Make the Logo Bigger, a site that takes the overstated suggestion, and overindulges it. The logos he provides are so zoomed-in, there couldn’t possibly be room for an ad itself to run alongside them.





What’s insightful about this blog, however, is something that Wendling probably didn’t intend. By blowing these logos up so big that they bust through the frame, he ends up almost proving that bigger is better. Not all ads should just be one section of a familiar logo writ large, but perhaps all brands could benefit from running such a campaign just once. The humongous versions of these logos make them seem cleaner and more elegant than they do ordinarily, and also quietly reveal how familiar consumers are with these synecdoches–that they’d be able to identify them just by looking at a fraction of the whole.

See how many of these overblown logos you can guess in the slides above.