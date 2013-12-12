The Easiest Mistake To Make With Your To-Do List

So why don’t our to-do lists reflect these facts?

“Not all tasks are created equal,” productivityist Mike Vardy argues at 99u. “As our workdays become increasingly complicated, we need efficient ways to focus on the things that matter.”

What this requires, he continues, is organizing our to-dos by context–so that we can match our tasks to the resources we have availability and the priority by which we need to get them done.

The thing about our minds is that they only have so many resources: productivity guru Tim Ferriss reminds us to not misspend our neurotransmitters, while psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi says that we have about 150 billion bits of attention to use in a given lifetime.

At a more daily level, our energy levels go in peaks and valleys–with research pointing toward 90-minute cycles of maximal and minimal output, while our discernment gets worse given more decisions we make.

So rather than struggling with a highly complex task when you’re exhausted, match your energy to what needs to get done. You can start with three levels: