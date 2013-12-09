Google’s “+Post” Option Turns Google+ Posts Into Display Ads

Twitter has ads. Facebook has ads. So it makes sense that Google is also trying to connect Google+ with advertising. Introducing the new +Posts, which will display on the Google Display Network, which includes 2 million sites. The ads will not appear on Google+ itself.

The +Post ads “allow a brand to take a piece of their public Google+ content, like a photo, video, or even a Hangout, and with a few clicks, turn it into a display ad that can run across the more than 2 million sites in the Google Display Network. This lets brands think of the entire web as their social stream,” says Google’s product manager, Eran Arkin.

When a consumer sees the Google +Post in another site, they can click on it and engage in a chat, of sorts, via Google+, with and about the company. For now the ads are running a trial with a few big brands like Toyota USA, Ritz Crackers, and Britain’s chocolate giant Cadbury–but Google says they’re seeing expansion rates “50% higher than the industry average for rich media ads.”