How Blue Apron Helps Aspiring Home Cooks Get Their Chef On

Matthew Wadiak hardly comes off as a simple home cook. He throws around terms like mise en place, béchamel, and commis assuming those of us better versed in Hamburger Helper than haute cuisine will understand. Having trained at the Culinary Institute of America and perfected his trade in Milan and Paris, he can chop onions into perfect cubes with his eyes closed.

Matthew Wadiak

But with Blue Apron, the company he cofounded with former venture capitalist and CEO Matt Salzberg and CTO Ilia Papas, Wadiak brings his formidable skill to your home for just $9.99 per person, per meal. For $60 a week, the subscription dinner kit service sends a box filled with fresh ingredients, all measured out in the exact amounts to make three specific recipes. This week’s options, for example, are chicken pot pie, sauteed flounder with baby root vegetables, and chorizo tostadas, which includes the 2 teaspoons of agave and 3 tablespoons chicken demi-glace you probably don’t keep in the pantry. Also inside is a card featuring step-by-step cooking instructions with photographs of how to prepare and cook the meals. Each recipe serves two.

Wadiak, unfortunately, doesn’t come with the box, leaving the dicing to your less-skilled hands. But even so, dinner will likely be tastier than whatever the unaccomplished home cooks among us might have thrown together. “It’s important for someone who has a lot of cooking experience to test recipes,” he said, not too long after placing a fennel fronds garnish on top of the ciopinno inspired pasta with bay scallops, a Blue Apron recipe he just made. (For the less foodie inclined: ciopinno is a seafood stew; fronds are the fuzzy part of fennel.)





As the in-house chef and chief product officer, Wadiak takes every dish from concept to kitchen. First, the recipe team brainstorms culinary ideas, culling inspiration from restaurants, friends’ cookbooks, and anywhere food is served. Then they source ingredients, which mostly come from family-run businesses, local companies, and sustainable-practice businesses. Blue Apron has also made deals with certain growers, who wholesale ingredients.

If the food takes more than 35 minutes on average to prepare or requires advanced skills or special tools beyond salt, pepper, a knife, and pans, the meal gets cut from the roster. For each recipe, the germination process can take as little as week; the test kitchen team repeats the cycle 12-15 times a week. Very rarely does Blue Apron repeat a recipe, so Wadiak’s constantly testing new ideas with inventive ingredients.

“Our product is about introducing people to new things,” Salzberg, the CEO, told Fast Company.

Continual learning is inherent in the DNA of the company, whose name is an homage to that pursuit. In the culinary world, beginner cooks traditionally wear a blue apron, whereas the executive chefs sport black and white stripes. However, over the years, icons like Julia Child and Charlie Trotter–both idols of Wadiak’s–did away with the hierarchy and donned the blue apron instead. “It’s a symbol of the lifelong pursuit in learning for food,” he explained. “It’s a modest way of reminding yourself that you are never done learning in the kitchen and for us, we want our customers to think like that.”