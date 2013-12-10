4 Ways To Break The Deadlock And Get Your Team Thinking Creatively Again

The old business models are crumbling, and their integrated, co-creative counterparts are rising amid the ashes. Regardless of your level, or industry, everyone’s now expected to be a creative problem solver.

Even more pressing is that an “always on” business world will require you to be creative on demand, and that’s when mental blocks pop up the fastest. Accessing your creative mind daily (or the creative minds of your team) can be close to impossible in a high-growth business, however, and the paths leading to it are always changing. Going for an inspiring walk, a change of scenery, and the Shower Principle have never worked for me twice in a row.

Luckily, I have stumbled upon some side-door tactics that help–even when the front door to creativity is sealed shut.

Something magical happens at the last minute. People think more clearly and are desperate enough to go for broke. When my teams are stuck and a deadline is looming, I give them a free pass in the eleventh hour to present any idea, no matter how “out there” or ludicrous it may seem to the group. It’s amazing how much pressure dissipates when you tell a group of creative people, “Pretend that you could do anything you wanted for this project.”

Be aware that this method only truly works at the last minute, and you may have to stand up and set an example in order for people to really feel comfortable throwing around out-of-the-box ideas. You can try to give them that freedom early in the process, but they won’t believe you enough to actually try. Save it for when you can really feel the tension in the air.

Once you have an idea in early form, find something tangible to have in the room with you. An artifact that speaks to what it could become, how someone else has done it before or how it could be better. A competitor’s product, a piece of material that would go into the construction, a gear in the gadget, a magazine that represents the target audience–something that visibly reminds you to take that idea and make it bigger. Often, engaging a tactical sense will spark new connections in your brain, and sensing something that is more real than an inkling in your mind will inspire further creativity.

Ah, the ideas that simply will not die. So dear to our hearts, we look for any opportunity to make them work. We all tend to fall in love with our own concepts and there are some that grip us so strongly, we can’t move past them.