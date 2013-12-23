The 17 Most Amazing User Interfaces Of The Year

The iPhone is fantastic, but there’s a future waiting for us beyond touchscreens. It’s a place where bits and bricks combine, where the ethereal digital world becomes corporeal, where we can see and feel information manifested in real mass. These are the themes behind some of the most incredible experiments in user interface of the year. Spend 5 minutes reading about them in the gallery above, and get a sneak peek at the next 5 years–or even decades–of interface.