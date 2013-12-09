What We Talked About The Most On Facebook In 2013

Facebook has released its 2013 Year In Review , which looks back at the stories, trends, and events that were shared most across the social network this last year. The year in review details the most talked about topics globally and for individual countries. It also shows the life events people felt most compelled to share (no surprises here, people love talking about their relationships).

Most talked about topics across the globe: “We measured how many Facebook posts in 2013 mentioned a specific topic and then ranked those topics based on the overall number of mentions to create each list,” says Facebook data editor Robert D’Onofrio.

1. Pope Francis

2. Election (“With high-profile national elections in countries like India, Kenya, Iran

and Italy year, it’s not a surprise to see it near the top of our list,” says Facebook.)

3. Royal Baby

4. Typhoon

5. Margaret Thatcher

6. Harlem Shake

7. Miley Cyrus

8. Boston Marathon

9. Tour de France

10. Nelson Mandela

Most talked about in the U.S.:

1. Super Bowl

2. Government Shutdown

3. Boston Marathon

4. Syria Crisis

5. Harlem Shake

6. Pope Francis

7. George Zimmerman

8. Royal Baby

9. Nelson Mandela (“Globally, 55 million people have had over 115 million interactions

on Facebook related to the passing of Nelson Mandela,” Facebook says.)

10. Presidential Inauguration

Major life events: “We looked at the life events people added to their Timeline most frequently in 2013,” Facebook says.

1. Added a Relationship

2. Got Married

3. Got Engaged

4. Traveled

5. Moved

6. Ended a Relationship

7. Had a Baby

8. Were Expecting a Baby

9. First Met

10. Lost a Loved One

Some other interesting statistics:

The most talked about movie on Facebook was The Conjuring. The most talked about TV show was Scandal. The most-played song on Facebook was “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk. And Peyton Manning was the most talked about public figure.