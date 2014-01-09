How Reverse Engineering Nature Can Spur Design Innovation

Is it possible to really emulate nature? That question powers a new era of design in which the built environment mimics biology’s processes. Reverse engineering is one approach that bridges the gap between designers and nature.

The concept of reverse engineering is simple: take things apart to discover how they function. But reverse engineering devoid of understanding won’t work. Designers aiming to mimic natural systems in the built environment must draw from a deep knowledge of nature’s nuances, from the largest biome to the most specific plant structure. HOK’s collaborations with scientists–a practice Biomimicry 3.8 calls Biologist at the Design Table, or BaDT–lend context. For example, how does a leaf’s functionality contribute to the rainforest’s larger purpose?

Jamie Dwyer, a biologist and design strategist for Biomimicry 3.8, likens the “biome-in” approach to a puzzle.

The William Jefferson Clinton Children’s Center in Port-au-Prince is designed to replace an orphanage severely damaged in the 2010 earthquake. HOK’s Thomas Knittel took inspiration from the kapok tree, a native Caribbean species that stores water internally and sheds its leaves in times of drought. Credit: HOK

“We ask, ‘What’s the big picture, what are all of the pieces that make it happen, and what pieces are we trying to mimic?’” Dwyer says. “At the ecosystem level, for example, there are tons of little things that add up to help the rainforest change the atmosphere.”

When we achieve a holistic understanding of the natural world, it becomes a catalyst for design innovation. In Los Angeles, a half-inch of rain produces 3.8 billion gallons of water. But due to runoff, the city must still import 88% of its water. Innovators are taking steps to mitigate the city’s water issues. Andy Lipkis of TreePeople, for example, has developed forest-inspired technologies to help capture rainwater.

Designing an ecologically functioning landscape can only do so much. If buildings are isolated, the landscape falters. A marriage of landscape and built environment should be our goal. Recent HOK projects in Hawaii, San Francisco, and Haiti demonstrate a multidisciplinary approach to mimicking and protecting natural systems at the product, building and city level.

The kapok tree has spiritual significance to Haitian culture – an earth-to-sky mentality that is imparted into the branching support of the building’s balcony system. Mother limbs are twice the mass of daughter limb pairs, and a simple, cellular structure ensures easy replication. Image credit: HOK



On Oahu’s Ford Island, a new campus for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Pacific Regional Center links two historic Pearl Harbor hangars designed by Albert Kahn. Set to open in February, the facility includes a tsunami warning center and national marine sanctuaries, protecting its Pacific surroundings while taking inspiration from the ocean. Water from a seawater well cools prevailing breezes and ventilates the building, sans air conditioners or mechanical fans–one example of how we reverse engineered a specific ecological feature while meeting ecosystem needs.