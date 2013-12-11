Tim Ferriss On Why Outsiders Hold The Secret To Learning New Skills

When Tim Ferriss is launching into learning a new skill, the entrepreneur and 4 Hour Chef author looks for outsiders — the contrarians, anomalies, and silver medalists.

“Whether I’m looking at hedge funds or looking at marksmanship,” he says, “I will go onto the Google and search ‘contrarian fill-in-the-blank.'”

Tim Ferriss

Consider something like shot-put: he’ll search for “outlier shot-put coach” or “contrarian shot-put coach.” Then he looks for a silver medalist with his location.

Why the silver medalists? “Typically, they’re technically very often just as good as the gold medalist, they just had a bad day, and they’re easier to get a hold of,” he says.

“It’s far easier to back a few Olympics to find someone who perhaps is actually closer to you genetically and get spectacular advice, ” he says. “It might cost you 50 bucks for an hour-long Skype session or in person training session.” Then he asks a battery of standardized questions for unlocking nonstandard results, like:

Why is what you do controversial?

Is there anyone who hasn’t been able to replicate your results?

If you had eight weeks to prepare me for X and you had a million dollars on the line, what would you do?

Then all those results go into Evernote, one of the apps he can’t live without. But what’s fascinating is how the iconoclastic successes fold into Ferriss’s overall learning strategy.

Ferriss is a longtime proponent of the Pareto principle, the idea that you get 80% of your value from 20% of your activity.