Fast Company Is Looking For A Facebook And Twitter Intern

Fast Company digital seeks an intern to assist with the site’s social media presence on Twitter and Facebook. The ideal candidate is a news junky with a journalism background and a strong interest in tech, business, and innovation. We’re looking for someone who is obsessed with news that breaks and develops via social media, and knows how to follow it. He or she probably has a well-tailored Twitter list of reliable news sources and is known among their friends for being the first to discover and share breaking news on their Facebook page. This person will not only help update our accounts with ease, but also help conceptualize larger social-driven projects that enhance the stories on FastCompany.com.