Fast Company Is Looking For A Facebook And Twitter Intern

Fast Company digital seeks an intern to assist with the site’s social media presence on Twitter and Facebook. The ideal candidate is a news junky with a journalism background and a strong interest in tech, business, and innovation. We’re looking for someone who is obsessed with news that breaks and develops via social media, and knows how to follow it. He or she probably has a well-tailored Twitter list of reliable news sources and is known among their friends for being the first to discover and share breaking news on their Facebook page. This person will not only help update our accounts with ease, but also help conceptualize larger social-driven projects that enhance the stories on FastCompany.com.
If you’re thinking of applying, you should:
- Be obsessed with following news on Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr, and other various sites. Your accounts’ activity should demonstrate this interest.
- Understand how to use social media management tools including (but not limited to) Tweetdeck and Hootsuite.
- Have excellent writing and communication skills.
- Be an independent worker and a self-starter.
- Be highly organized with a strong ability to easily manage multiple browser tabs and Twitter lists.
- Have a Bachelor’s degree.
Please email your resume, a cover letter, and links to your various social media accounts to Jessica Hullinger, Assistant News Editor: jhullinger at fastcompany dot com. Please put “Facebook/Twitter Intern” in the subject line of your email. This is a paid, New York City-based internship.