A User’s Guide To The Smartphone Hiring Revolution

Our mobile phones are pocket-sized repositories for a lot of big personal data. From music to fitness apps, games, photos, and a trove of texts and contact information, they literally contain the stuff of our lives. And increasingly, our work . So why shouldn’t they be used as a tool for tapping into a new job?

Turns out, they are. According to ComScore, 10.9 million workers searched for jobs using mobile devices in August 2013 up from just 3.8 million in August 2012. Nearly one-third (31%) of Google searches for “jobs” now come from mobile devices, making them the engine of choice for job seekers and recruiters, alike.

Consider Steven Nicolini. The 27-year old used to spend time at the library, scouring the web for employment. “Once I figured out I could look on my phone it was much easier,” he says. Indeed, it took Nicolini less than a week to apply, interview, and begin work as an apprentice carpenter with Madden Industrial Craftsmen. The Oregon-based company uses Jobaline’s mobile hiring platform to accept and screen its applicants.

Like Nicolini, Howard Lilienfeld is a recently hired machinist with Madden Industrial Craftsmen. He applied on his phone using text messaging, after Googling and finding the company’s posted jobs.

At 33, Lilienfeld may technically be on the far side of digitally native Millennials. He admits, “I was a little thrown off [about texting my application] because I’d never heard that.” He says the process felt more interactive than a traditional online application process. “It actually felt like I was talking to somebody,” he adds.

The Jobaline platform has an automated system that calls selected applicants and records their answers to interview questions for a hiring manager to listen to later. Nicolini says this feature worked in his favor. “Before the automated system called me, I had the questions written down so I would know what to say,” he explains. “For one question, I deleted my first response and re-recorded it because I thought I said “um” too much.”

Jobaline’s CEO Luis Salazar cautions job seekers to avoid taking the mobile hiring process too casually, especially when the phone is primarily used for personal communications. “When completing a written application on your phone, it’s important to still be very conscious of what you’re typing. Read and reread all of your answers to avoid typos,” he says.