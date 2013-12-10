Take A Tiny Tour of America–With Lego Dioramas Of All 50 States

You can make just about anything with Legos: movies , characters from movies, and really elaborate characters and settings from movies. But can you forge a nation? One Canadian is giving it his best shot–or, rather, 50 of his best shots.

Hailing from Halifax, Nova Scotia, photographer Jeff Friesen recently completed miniature construction on his 50 States of Lego project. After depicting the 10 Canadian provinces in Lego dioramas, just to blow off some steam, Friesen was moved to try his hand at the 50 states directly south of him. Using all the Lego pieces in his daughter’s set, some construction paper for backgrounds, a negligible amount of Photoshop, and a whole lot of creativity, the lensman worked to ably capture one defining aspect of each state on the map.





Florida, for instance is represented by a palm tree, a gator, and a portly senior citizen sporting a wicked comb-over. (Friesen apparently did not consult the Florida Man Twitter account before putting this one together.) Other states are captured either through general facets of their geography (Alaska and Hawaii get shoutouts for their polar opposite climates), or one specific element of the state’s history (New Mexico gets a probe-toting alien, not a meth lab).

Have a look at more of the Lego diorama’s in the slides above.

H/t to PetaPixel