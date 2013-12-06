Wayne Rooney HIts The Links To Take On Rory McIlroy For Nike

It was inevitable. As soon as Adidas made a big splash launching its newest ball, which is the official ball of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, you just knew Nike wouldn’t be far behind. The Swoosh is no stranger to stealing Three Stripes’ thunder at the globe’s biggest soccer tournament.





Here we see Nike’s other golden boy of golf Rory McIlroy getting set to tee off at some no doubt prestigious PGA event. But wait! His playing partner is Wayne Rooney, soccer star for Manchester United, England and the pro athlete hair transplant hall of fame. Instead of a golf ball and driver, Rooney tees off with Nike newest soccer ball, the Ordem, which is touted with “unrivalled flight control through aerodynamic grooves.”





It’s simple. It’s Fun. It follows the tried and true formula of friendly competition between pro sport Swoosh brothers set to peppy tune.