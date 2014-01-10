Redesigning Crosswalks Into A Network Of Mini-Parks To Save Pedestrian Lives

Even though San Francisco is known as a walkable city, it isn’t exactly safe: On average, three pedestrians are hit by cars every day. A new design proposal for city streets could change that, while also rethinking the idea of a street as public space.

“We wanted challenge the conventional expectation that the street’s pavement belongs to vehicles and the sidewalk belongs to pedestrians,” says Zoe Prillinger of Ogrydziak Prillinger Architects, the firm that created the design for the pedestrian advocacy group, Walk San Francisco.





The design starts with “bulb-outs,” which are curb extensions that make a sidewalk bulge into the street at crosswalks to make pedestrians more visible. Since making pedestrians stand closer to traffic also puts them at some risk, the curb extensions have high ridges to give more protection. The ridges are high and deep enough that they can actually become planters.

“It becomes a kind of occupiable public space,” says Prillinger. Someone could perch on a planter as if it was a park bench, or maybe help tend the garden. “We’re thinking about the planters as community gardens, which could encourage local ownership of the streetscape and also create a network of green that could expand and stitch streets to nearby parks.”

A graphic black and white hatch pattern extends into both the street and sidewalk to make it clear that it’s a hybrid zone not strictly for cars or pedestrians alone. “It does two things–it alerts drivers to the presence of peds, it’s kind of a warning a visual warning that something’s happening, but it also lays claim to the street for the pedestrian,” Prillinger says.

“We didn’t want a strict dichotomy between street and sidewalk,” she adds. “We’re interested in ambiguity, the idea of sharing and negotiation–between park and city, street and sidewalk, and cars and pedestrians. All users need to negotiate public space, and public space can be enriched to support a greater diversity of experience than it does currently.”





Though the plans were created for a design challenge, Prillinger says that the city is interested in learning more about the idea, and the firm will be meeting with the SFMTA soon to talk about more details. The architects have suggested starting with Divisadero Street, a major north-south street that runs through the middle of the city.