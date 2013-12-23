The Top 13 Education Stories Of 2013

2013 was a year of experimentation for educators. No longer content with today’s admittedly broken models of college education, universities are embracing telepresence technologies , new kinds of classrooms, online learning, big data , and even all-you-can-eat college degrees that allow students to take as many classes as they want over any amount of time for a flat fee.

As coding becomes increasingly important in almost every industry, school and companies are trying to boost programming skills however they can–with apps, toys, and more. And since software engineering is a traditionally male-dominated profession, a number of organizations are focusing their coding education efforts on females.

Check out our top education stories of the year below, and read last year’s top stories here:

1: The Future Of Education Eliminates The Classroom, Because The World Is Your Class

Massive Open Online Courses might seem like the best way to use the Internet to open up education, but you’re thinking too small. Technology can turn our entire lives into learning experiences.





2: 5 Disruptive Education Trends That Address American Inequality

Fixing how we teach our children is of paramount importance. What if the solution also started to fix America’s broader socioeconomic problems? New ways of thinking about edtech just might start that process.