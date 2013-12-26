The Top 11 Innovative Workplace Stories Of 2013

This year was all about turning traditional office models on their head–and occasionally, bringing them back to basics. Chairigami made headlines for its office furniture made completely out of cardboard, no assembly required. Meanwhile, Seattle’s Bullitt Center, dubbed the greenest office building the world, finally opened , and an office building in Tokyo began growing 200 species of fruit, rice and vegetables on its roof.

For many years, employers have championed the space-saving and cost-cutting open office, but we’re finally starting to see backlash–and even research proving that people don’t like them. Maybe telepresence is the way to go. Or maybe, as Yahoo seems to think, it’s the exact wrong move.

In the end, it’s clear that employers have a lot of work to do in creating comfortable work environments for their employees. Read on to hear how.

1: How To Find Out Whether You’re A Good Cultural Fit At Any Company

Want a work environment that makes you happy? Want employees that are happy to work for you? Good.Co is taking the guess work out of the hiring process by measuring exactly how we like to work.





2: Could This Cardboard Furniture Replace Your Ikea Chairs And Bookshelves?

Chairigami’s furniture is made from recycled cardboard and there’s no assembly required: They don’t use any glue or fasteners.