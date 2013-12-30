The Top 17 Health Stories Of 2013

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement



3: Shirtless Americans Next To People From Skinnier Countries Show How Fat We Are Nothing says you’ve got a few pounds to lose like looking in the mirror. Here, an artist holds up a mirror to America’s expanding waist line. 4: The Horrifying Numbers Behind America’s Smoking Habit See just how damaging (and how hard to shake) smoking is in this new series of infographics. 5: The Secret Tricks Behind Misleading Images Of Fitness Success You, too, could look like the pictures for gym ads–without any Photoshop. All it takes is a few of these little tricks of light and perspective. Or we could just agree to not feel bad about ourselves.

advertisement

advertisement

9: Bad Urban Planning Is Why You’re Fat What you put in your mouth can make you fat. But so can the way your neighborhood is designed. 10: A Real-Life Tricorder Is Now Available For You To Buy And Scan Yourself The Scanadu Scout, which you can use to measure your vital signs by just holding it to your temple for 10 seconds, was recently made available for $150 on Indiegogo. 11: A New Vaccine For Drinking Could Keep Alcoholics Sober After getting an injection, this new drug makes just one drink give you an instant, horrible hangover.

advertisement

12: This 16-Year-Old Created A $15 Cell-Phone-Sized Device That Can Detect Cancer, Explosives Jack Andraka, a young scientist who has already created a cheap and accurate version of a major cancer test, is back with a new invention. 13: In The Hospital Of The Future, Big Data Is One Of Your Doctors From our genomes to Jawbones, the amount of data about health is exploding. Bringing on top Silicon Valley talent, one NYC hospital is preparing for a future where it can analyze and predict its patients’ health needs–and maybe change our understanding of disease. 14: Point This Magical Scanner At Your Food And It Will Count The Calories The TellSpec could be the missing link for people watching their weight or trying to avoid certain ingredients–if its creators can manage to bring it to the market.

advertisement

15: Inside The Company Making Sure Your Pot Is Strong (And Safe) As legalized marijuana becomes more prevalent, it’s becoming more important to hold it to the same quality and safety standards that we use for anything else we put in our bodies. Take a trip inside medical cannabis testing company CW Analytical, which tests weed for potency and contamination.

16: Testing Out The First Wearable Fitness Tracker That’s Attractive Enough To Show Off The quarter-sized Shine seamlessly tracks your activity, without being as obvious as other fitness trackers. We took it out for a test drive. 17: This Is Your Body On A Can Of Soda Soda feels so good when it hits your lips, but the rest of your body isn’t so happy.

advertisement