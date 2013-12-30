The Top 11 Crowdfunding Stories Of 2013

The crowdfunding movement continued to grow in 2013, with the sector projected to have generated $5.1 billion globally worldwide over the past year. As crowdfunding has become more popular, the ambition of projects raising money on sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo has also grown.

Health and wellness products in particular have become popular on crowdfunding sites. We’ve seen everything from a calorie-counting food scanner to a real-life tricorder. Of course, it’s difficult to gauge how well these products work until they’re available, but that hasn’t stopped crowdfunders from pouring money into them.

Biking was another hot crowdfunding category this year, with a smart bike wheel, a series of bamboo bikes, and a cardboard bike all raising cash from interested cyclists.

Here’s the full list of our top crowdfunding stories for 2013:

1: Point This Magical Scanner At Your Food And It Will Count The Calories

The TellSpec could be the missing link for people watching their weight or trying to avoid certain ingredients–if its creators can manage to bring it to the market.

2: This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Raised $300,000 By Wearing Dad’s Wool Shirt For 100 Days

