The Top 15 Food Stories Of 2013

In 2013, the local, sustainable food movement continued to expand to the point where even unlikely major fast food brands are involved. Chipotle, a chain admittedly known for preaching sustainability, made tofu from a popular supplier available in many of its stores, and McDonald’s announced an initiative to serve certifiably sustainable fish.

Over the past year, manufacturers and inventors have also started looking toward the future of food, from a NASA-funded project to 3-D print pizza to incredibly realistic fake eggs, created as part of a bid to wean the world off factory-farmed foods.

There is plenty of work to be done. As described in many of the stories below, Americans–and the rest of the world–are struggling with obesity and the ever-present temptations of junk food (just take a look at the first item on our list from 2012).

1: What Your Kitchen Will Look Like In 2025

Smart refrigerators, faucets that detect bacteria on produce, and 3-D printed dishes are just some of GE’s predictions for the kitchen of 2025. Don’t pass them off as unrealistic: GE has been right before.





2: Inside The Company That’s Producing The Most Realistic Fake Eggs You’ll Ever Taste

We took a visit to Hampton Creek, a startup trying to engineer an eggless future, to see how the company is engineering new versions of cookies and mayo that don’t involve any chickens. The results will amaze you. So will the “mayo library.”