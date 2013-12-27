The Top 11 Collaborative Consumption Stories Of 2013

2013 was the year that collaborative consumption started to hit the mainstream. We saw CEOs declaring that they are ditching their cars , an exploding bike sharing phenomenon , a “Freespace” where citygoers could come together and collaborate on projects, and sharing economy companies banding together to help in the face of disaster.

But as this economy of shared goods and services has grown, so have questions about what it represents. At the most basic level, the definition of “sharing economy” isn’t entirely clear. And as the most successful collaborative consumption companies continue to grow, so do concerns about what really separates them from the rest of the economy.

Check out our top collaborative consumption stories for 2013 below (and, if you’re interested, read last year’s list here).

1: Why This CEO Doesn’t Own A Car: The Rise Of Dis-Ownership

Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich knows a thing or two about our society’s increasing shift toward the sharing economy–and she believes in it so much that she got rid of her car.





2: This Is What Happens When You Give A Creative Community An Empty 14,000-Square-Foot Building

Freespace is an experiment in civic hacking, inspired in no small part by Burning Man. But it’s attracting the attention of Fortune 500 companies eager to find ways to bring more creativity and innovation into their work spaces and companies.