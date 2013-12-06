Spotify Reportedly Launching Free Mobile Music Streaming

Oh boy, are the music streaming wars heating up. Spotify looks like it’s stepping up its game by allowing users to stream music on demand for free on smartphones and tablets. Free, on-demand streaming was available until now for desktop users only, while those on phones and tablets had to pay a $9.99 monthly fee or be limited to a Pandora-style radio service.

The service will be ad-supported and will provide users with a limited number of on-demand tracks each month, while streaming the rest based on their choices, Pandora-style. Spotify has signed licensing deals with three major record companies–Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group–according to The Wall Street Journal.

Spotify faces competition from Pandora, iTunes Radio, Google Play Music All Access, and soon, Beats, which recently announced its plans to launch a streaming service in January of 2014.