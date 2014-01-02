3 Ways To Create A Magnetic Brand

That’s how many marketing images and messages researchers estimate the average consumer is exposed to in just one 24-hour period.

Marketing messages are coming at you everywhere you go. When you’re standing in line at the supermarket, when you’re driving down the street, when you’re watching TV and, of course, whenever you’re online, someone is always trying to sell you something. It all leads to what some have called “communication fatigue”–we’re getting bombarded by so many different messages that we increasingly end up ignoring more and more just to keep our heads from exploding.

What does this avalanche of advertising mean to your brand?

It means crafting and funding the best marketing campaign in the world may not do the trick anymore, if consumers are not interested in what you have to say. In other words, it’s not enough to stand out in a crowd–your brand also has to draw that crowd in.

That’s why I’m a firm proponent of what I call Magnetic Branding. Magnetic Branding actually causes the consumers to pursue your products and services. Rather than desperately trying to get the average person to view your marketing, you put into motion strategies that will attract them to it.

Of course, if you’re an iconic brand like Apple or Google, virtually anything you do is already pulling people towards you; everything you do is relentlessly tracked, analyzed and utilized. Most brands don’t have that kind of mystique–but there are ways to create it. Just as the best of the online posts have specific strategies designed to make them go viral, your brand can also find ways to turn everyone’s overburdened eyeballs your way. Here are three incredibly effective ones: