Vanity Fair Profiles Marissa Mayer: Both “Dictator” And “Cool Fairy Godmother”

Just months after a very flattering profile of Marissa Mayer appeared in Vogue magazine , she has been given the once-over by the publication’s Conde Nast stablemate, Vanity Fair. It’s a balanced long read, entitled, “ Is Marissa Mayer Helping Yahoo–Or Hurting The Struggling Tech Giant? ” and includes comments from many Silicon Valley insiders on Yahoo’s CEO. Here are just a handful of ways she’s described throughout.

Survivor

Genius

Cold

Makes people wait

Thoughtful

Gracious

Wicked smart

Driven

The profile recounts Mayer’s battle with Wall Street investor Daniel Loeb, revealing how she “outmaneuvered” him, and talks of how she has transformed the culture at Yahoo.

The mother-of-one, who grew up in Wisconsin, had “so many enemies” at Google, according to one insider. However, her interview for the top job at Yahoo was “one of the best interviews ever,” according to a former board member. A psychometric test done to determine whether she was a candidate was “off the charts” on her ability to lead and management aptitude. And there is no doubt she has transformed the culture, making seemingly unpopular moves, such as axing the firm’s work-from-home policy, which make a positive impact on employees morale, in addition to doing “smart deals.”

