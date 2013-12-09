6 Steps To Redefining Your Brand In 2014

If you are determined to redefine your organization’s brand in 2014, here are the top six steps that can help you achieve a better brand initiative. Trends come and go, but these simple steps will stand the test of time.

Ask 100 marketing professionals to define “branding” and you’ll get 100 different answers. Some believe brand is reputation, others define it as your logo or an expression of the values you share with customers. These aren’t wrong, but they are too narrow because they are an external-only view.

It is critical to start the process by answering what you do and why you do it. It sounds simple, but it’s the reason the best companies succeed. The core purpose and promise of the organization affect everyone involved and should be tangible everywhere. Together they set the tone, serve as a unifying beacon and rally those inside and outside your organization.

Promise keeping is the true art of branding, and it’s the responsibility of everyone in the company. Gone are the days when branding was the exclusive domain of marketing. Employees in sales, operations, customer service, and product development are the people who are keeping your brand promise.

Senior management ownership is crucial. You know all those great brands you love? Apple. Starbucks. Southwest. Zappos. It’s been well documented that senior leadership not only participated in the process–but also owned it.

Your internal team should comprise a cross-functional group that represents the promise-makers and the promise-keepers.

Your promise must address what’s true about your organization and the needs of your customers. Marketers are very familiar with understanding customer needs, but understanding internal perspectives is vital. You should conduct internal research in the form of interviews and employee engagement surveys that explore your competencies and values. Your employees can be the voice of the customer if you allow them to be heard.