Why John Maeda Is Leaving RISD For A Venture Capital Firm

Maeda came to RISD from the MIT Media Lab with little administrative or fundraising experience in 2007. During his tenure, he has attempted to fold digital technology into the school’s stubbornly analog approach to arts education, with mixed results. At one point, he earned a vote of no confidence from the faculty. At the same time, during the six years he’s been at the head of the institution, the number of students applying to RISD has gone up, as have the number of financial aid packages offered, and tuition increases have been at their lowest in decades. In 2012, the school had a 97% job placement rate for graduates.

It was the opportunity of the lifetime.

Reached by phone the day after he announced his departure, Maeda discussed his time at RISD and what’s in store for the school’s next leader.

What led you to make the jump to Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers?

Well, it was the opportunity of the lifetime. It seems like right now more than ever technology needs design, and that’s in my mission to bring those two worlds together in the context of business. So what an opportunity!

How do you think your six years at RISD changed the school?

I think the role of art and design has changed outside our school, and in that happening, we’ve moved along with it in so many ways. We’ve been intersecting with our classical DNA with new technologies like Square, Kickstarter, Etsy and things like that. But we’ve kept our classic core.