At What Age Are People The Most Creative?

When are people the most creative? Is there an age where you “peak”? Or does discipline at any age determine how much you’ll create?

As with most things, there are a few sides to the argument:

When Orson Welles was the ripe old age of 26, he made a movie about the news business called Citizen Kane.

Released in 1941, the film is still considered one of the best movies ever. How did he pull off such a masterpiece at such a young age?

“Ignorance, ignorance, sheer ignorance–you know there’s no confidence to equal it,” he said when he was 45. “It’s only when you know something about a profession, I think, that you’re timid or careful.”

Welles’s comment shows the stultifying effects of groupthink: the more you’re exposed to other people’s ideas, the more you’re infected by them.

There’s also a strong argument for mid-life peaks in creating your best work. While Einstein once quipped that if you haven’t done any major work by 30, you wouldn’t do any, that’s no longer the case. A 2011 study found that physicists make their biggest discoveries when they’re 48.