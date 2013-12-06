This Missing Children Hotline PSA Is Long and Harrowing

It’s probably a safe assumption that most people don’t regard missing kids as no big deal. It’s a terrible thing. But this new PSA for the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC)’s Missing Children Hotline by Ogilvy & Mather Dublin not only puts you face to face with it, but makes you take an unflinching seven-minute walk through the potential horrors and fear yourself.





The organization’s hotline is a 24-hour support line for children and young people and the ISPCC says it gets about 2,300 calls every day.





Directed by Richie Smyth, it’s a teen’s eye view of the circumstances that can lead to running away and the dangers faced by those who make that choice. It’s creepy as all hell–as it should be–to raise awareness and promote a needed resource.