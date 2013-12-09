Celebrating Marc Newson, The Master Of Futuristic Minimalism

We happen to know what industrial designer Marc Newson’s home looks like . Newson, who once told the New York Times , “the future isn’t futuristic anymore,” put his décor where is mouth is and outfitted his London flat with a dose of futuristic minimalism that’s carefully countered by warmer touches, like classic moldings and a deer antler chandelier.

Those kind of domestic touches go out the window in the new Marc Newson: At Home exhibit, now up at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It’s classic Jetsonian Newson, totally unbridled.





Marc Newson: At Home is the first solo exhibit dedicated to the designer in the United States and it’s a comprehensive one: Newson-designed furniture, clothing, shoes, kitchen appliances, bicycles, a car, as well as drawings, videos, and prototypes, are on view.

To put all of this into context, the museum curators passed on the standard gallery layout of white walls and spotlights, instead converting a 2,000-square-foot space in their building into a mock-up of a house and a garage. There’s the aluminum Lockheed Lounge chaise that got Newson’s career rolling when Madonna used it in a 1993 music video (it can also be found in his London home). In the kitchen, there’s Newson’s Dish Doctor drying rack from the 1990s, while his 021C concept car for Ford can be found parked in the garage.

Marc Newson: At Home is on view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art until April 20, 2014.