“The Jesus Face Database” Maps Out Every Farm Animal And Foodstuff In Which Christ Has Risen

In terms of post-mortem sightings, Elvis gets a lot of play and so does the Virgin Mary . The real champ of random latter-day cameos, however, is Jesus Christ. But up until recently, there was no efficient way to keep up with every oil stain, pancake, and gnarled tree hollow the famed redeemer showed up in. Now, it looks like our prayers have been answered.





The Jesus Face Database is an interactive website that allows users to pinpoint all the many spots around the world where people of questionable lucidity lay eyes on their lord and savior. It’s a zoomable map with a color-coded guided to the various types of sightings, which include those that appear in food, nature, and even animals. (A cow in Connecticut has a birthmark that could conceivably double as a crucifix on his head.) Clicking on each marker summons a photo of the apparition in question so you can judge its Jesus-ness yourself.

It’s interesting to see which spots around the world the Messiah tends to frequent. There are a high concentration of sightings in London, as well as the northeast area of the United States. Are these people all delusional? Do we all just see what we want to see in any given situation, until the hammer of science pounds in the wobbly nails of certainty? Judging by the gossamer sliver of resemblance between most of these ironing-table accidents and such to the face of Jesus, the answer is yes. That doesn’t make it any less fun, however, to browse, and to wonder…