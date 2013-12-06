This Website Header Sets A New Standard For Interactivity, Adorableness

There’s no way of knowing you need a certain thing in your life until after you know it exists. For very specific example, none of us probably woke up today expecting to discover that an absolutely essential banner website header exists out there in a remote corner of the digital jungle, and yet that is just what has transpired.

For years, it’s seemed that Google’s famous Doodles had the website header game sewed up. The world-conquering search engine’s daily updates have certainly garnered enough acclaim to cow most challengers, relegating alternate approaches to “why bother?” status. Apparently, though, someone forgot to tell French animator David Besnier, whose interactive header is so delightful, it makes us wonder what other hidden gems are out there.

Hover over to animate, and be sure to turn the volume up. See if you can catch the Flight of the Conchords reference, and all the other pop culture references for that matter. Let us know in the comments below what other worthy website headers we’ve missed so far.

H/t to Cartoon Brew