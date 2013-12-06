5 Free Apps To Get You In The Door, Keep Your Life On Track, And Much More

If you’ve lost your keys, can’t wait for the World Cup, or want to keep a better digital diary, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Bokeh (iOS and Android coming soon)

Bokeh is an enjoyable, well-designed “lifeblogging” app that a lets users store text and photos. You can also get a personal blog website (which can be public or private) so you can access your memories from your desktop.

KeyMe (iOS)

Everybody has lost their keys at one point or another. It’s an inevitable aspect of life.

KeyMe is attempting to make the crushing revelation of being locked out of your home a little less painful–and, if you live in New York City, less expensive.