5 Free Apps To Get You In The Door, Keep Your Life On Track, And Much More

If you’ve lost your keys, can’t wait for the World Cup, or want to keep a better digital diary, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
Bokeh (iOS and Android coming soon)
Bokeh is an enjoyable, well-designed “lifeblogging” app that a lets users store text and photos. You can also get a personal blog website (which can be public or private) so you can access your memories from your desktop.
KeyMe (iOS)
Everybody has lost their keys at one point or another. It’s an inevitable aspect of life.
KeyMe is attempting to make the crushing revelation of being locked out of your home a little less painful–and, if you live in New York City, less expensive.
Instead of hiring a locksmith to help you get back in your home or car, KeyMe makes a digital copy of your keys. If you lose them, you simply visit one of the company’s kiosks, and print a new copy.
The 2014 World Cup is fast approaching. However, if it’s not approaching fast enough, you can download the FIFA app, which provides all the latest coverage for a staggering 197 leagues across the globe.
ZenDay: Tasks, To-Do, Calendar (Android and coming soon to iOS)
You need to be more zen. ZenDay is a different kind of task manager, assigning tasks colors that fluctuate as they gain or lose importance. ZenDay also breaks the status quo of task management apps with a 3-D layout–and features plugins for Google tasks and Evernote. Check out the video below to learn more:
Flava is somewhere between a personal diary and scrapbook–users enter text, photo, voice, location, and multimedia to create a personalized log of their daily going ons. Those memories can then be shared by exporting specific moments, or entire timelines, to social media accounts.