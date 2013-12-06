The Recommender: Lori Hoffman, The Dancing Queen

Name: Lori Hoffman Role at Fast Company: Managing Editor Twitter: @ly_hoffman Titillating Fact: When Lori was 10 years old, she won a dance contest at a preteen hangout called Club Soda in her hometown of Wappingers Falls, NY. “It was one of those contests where the judges would tap you on the shoulder and kick you off the dance floor. I was the last one dancing. I can’t remember the song that was playing, but I’ll never forget that victorious feeling.”

Things she’s loving:

1. Sublime Stitching

I recently started learning to embroider and a friend turned me on to this site. It’s a very hip, modern take on embroidery with tips, tricks, and fun, quirky patterns and thread colors. I’m not sure my grandmother would have approved, but maybe that’s a good thing.





2. PBS This Day In History

I’m a big fan of historical photography–sometimes a photo can tell you more about what was going on in a given era than words alone. PBS’s daily photo blog publishes memorable images–like yesterday, there was a photo illustrating the 80th anniversary of Prohibition ending. A nice reminder that sometimes our government does good work.





3. This video that shows income inequality through infographics

It was produced in November of last year, but I stumbled upon it after Obama’s speech about closing the equality gap in this country. What I love about the video is how it shows, through data visualizations, how stark the problem is. I think the tag line says it all: “The reality in this country is not at all what we think it is.”