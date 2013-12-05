Taco Bell, The Late Todd Mills, And The Actual Invention Of The Doritos Locos Taco

On Wednesday, Fast Company covered the passing of Todd Mills, a man who thought taco shells made of Doritos would be delicious, and created a Facebook page filled with goofy and creative Photoshopped tributes to his idea.

At 6:35 p.m. Wednesday night, seven hours after our story went live, a spokesperson for Taco Bell from Taylor Strategy, a “brand counselor and public relations partner,” sent the following message:

We truly appreciate you sharing the positive memory of one of the brand’s friends and advocates, Todd Mills, and wanted to provide you with more clarification on Taco Bell’s relationship with Todd as there are various inaccuracies being reported. We ask that you clarify the relationship between Taco Bell and Todd; an official statement from the brand is below as well. “We know this is a tragic time for Todd’s family. He was a huge Taco Bell fan. He was passionate about the Doritos Locos Taco, and although he did not invent it, he founded a Facebook page to drum up support. In light of his passion, we invited him to be one of the first to try it. He became a true friend of the brand, so when we learned of his ill health, we made a $1,000 donation towards his medical expenses. We will miss Todd very much and our hearts are with his family and friends in this difficult time.” Thank you in advance for taking the time to do this.

The key sentence of this corporate communication in the wake of Mills’s death is this one: “He was passionate about the Doritos Locos Taco, and although he did not invent it, he founded a Facebook page to drum up support.”

Mills launched his Facebook page, “Taco Shells made from Doritos Movement,” on August 18, 2009, several years before the announcement of the Doritos Locos Taco. In a recent story for Fast Company Austin Carr reported that Taco Bell CEO Greg Creed started thinking about a way to celebrate the company’s impending 50th-year anniversary in “early 2009.” “I said, ‘[let’s] reinvent the crunchy taco,'” Creed recalled.

No one acted in earnest on the idea at Taco Bell until April 2009. A team assembled for an all-day ideation session at Taco Bell headquarters. One of those ideas was a drawing from someone at Doritos-maker Frito-Lay. “It was basically an image [of this taco] on a piece of paper, with a written description,” Taco Bell brand marketing director Stephanie Perdue said in our May 1, 2013 story (she helped Creed write the original team brief). “It was like, ‘Holy crap!’ Nobody had ever done this before: turning a Dorito into a taco shell. It was just mind-blowing at the idea stage.”

the Doritos Locos Taco

It’s unclear who or what inspired the drawing that was submitted by Frito-Lay at that Taco Bell brainstorm in 2009. But Frito-Lay was in touch with Mills that same year. On

August 22, 2009, Mills posted on his Facebook page, “Taco Shells made from Doritos Movement received its first letter from the Frito-Lay company today.”

According to USA Today, “Their response was, “Thanks, but no thanks.”