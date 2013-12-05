Twitter Names Its First Female Board Member

After facing criticism at IPO that its board consisted only of male directors, Twitter has now appointed a female director– Marjorie Scardino . Twitter’s board now consists of eight people, an expansion on its former numbers. Scardino’s new role is effective immediately.

From 1997 until 2012, Scardino, 66, was CEO of British education and publishing firm Pearson, during which time she reportedly tripled the company’s profits to a record of £942 million ($1.5 billion). Scardino has another historic first under her belt: She was the first female CEO of a FTSE 100 company on her appointment at Pearson. In addition to this role, Scardino also served as a non-executive director at Nokia and was CEO of the Economist Group. Interestingly for Twitter’s hopes to become a hub for distributing news, Scardino was editor of the Georgia Gazette newspaper earlier in her career.