Free Google Glass Hardware Update Now Available For Explorers

Early adopters of Google Glass can now exchange their original headsets for updated hardware. The details were sent via email to all of the company’s Explorers, suggesting that they send in their existing devices via the post office to receive their free upgrade.

“While you don’t have to swap, we think that you should,” reads the mail. “We’re designing for the newer version, so future accessories or features may not work on the Glass you have today.”

Google revealed the upgrade, which allows spectacle wearers to use the device without resorting to a hack, last month.

One San Francisco surgeon, Dr. Pierre Theodore, has just finished a three-month trial using Glass in the operating room.