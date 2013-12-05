White House Security Nixes Presidential iPhone, Says Obama

Barack Obama yesterday revealed one of the possible reasons he is still be wedded to his BlackBerry: His security team has told him that the iPhone is not allowed for “security reasons.” The iPad, however, was cleared to be part of the presidential tech armory.
It’s long been known that the president is a BlackBerry user, but six months ago the Pentagon gave the green light to its 600,000 employees to use Apple and Samsung devices as well. The much-vaunted secure messaging service of the troubled Canadian handset maker, however, was cracked, along with all smartphone operating systems, by the NSA back in 2010.