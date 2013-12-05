Google And Facebook Keep Supporting Laws That Gut Their Own Renewable Energy Investments

How’s this for a cognitive dissonance doozy ? Despite having invested more than $1 billion in renewable energy, Google also belongs to the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), a powerful corporate lobbying group that, among other things, seeks to defeat supportive renewable energy policies on the state level. Facebook, which recently installed an extensive solar power system by Cogenra on its Menlo Park campus , also belongs.

On December 6, ALEC will meet at its annual summit in Washington, D.C., to discuss rolling back greenhouse gas regulations, and perhaps charging a fee to homeowners who install solar panels on their houses.

The effort flies directly in the face of Google’s residential solar initiatives.

ALEC’s mission is to help mostly conservative state legislators collaborate on writing bills which they can bring back to their home states and pass, resulting in uniform conservative laws enacted at the state-level around the country (perhaps most notoriously, it’s been responsible for “stand your ground” laws around the country). It’s also poured money into vehemently opposing state renewable portfolio energy standards, regulations that require increased energy sourcing from renewables. This is interesting, as Google proudly states that it derives 34% of its total energy from renewables, and Facebook has pledged to power 25% of its data centers from renewables by 2015.

Earlier this year, we reported that both Google and Facebook (along with Yelp) had joined ALEC’s ranks, which Google later confirmed via its public transparency page, and Facebook through its climate czar Bill Weihl (more on that later).

Though Google and Facebook have previously denied requests for comment on their ties to ALEC, the Daily Beast reported that both were members of ALEC’s communications technology task force. It’s likely that Google and Facebook not only pay normal corporate membership fees, but also task force membership fees, probably in thousands of dollars. What the companies get in return is relatively cheap and unique access to thousands of legislators across the country, and direct input into ALEC’s highly influential model bill-making process on technology issues. This makes sense: Companies often play both sides of the ideological spectrum; they’ll take any corporate advantage where ever they can buy it. What doesn’t make as much sense–because they refuse to explain it in any sort of depth–is why Google and Facebook find that access more valuable than the millions they have poured into clean energy.

We managed to get a Facebook spokesperson to speak in broad, fuzzy brushstrokes about the company’s relationship to ALEC, telling Co.Exist in a statement: “Facebook belongs to various organizations representing views across the political spectrum. The private sector members of ALEC’s technology committee have worked on model legislation on issues that directly affect our company including data security, privacy, and a free and open Internet. We want to be part of any conversation that contributes to shaping these issues and giving our users a better experience.”

While ALEC has always pushed an anti-climate regulation agenda, the interest in punishing the owners of solar panels is a new development, as the Guardian revealed earlier this week. John Eick, ALEC’s analyst for its energy, environment and agriculture program, told the newspaper that the group would be exploring initiatives that charge homeowners a fee for distributing solar power back in the grid. “As it stands now, those direct generation customers are essentially freeriders on the system. They are not paying for the infrastructure they are using. In effect, all the other non direct generation customers are being penalized,” Eick said.