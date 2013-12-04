The Coolest GIF Of Saturn You’ve Ever Seen

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft has managed to capture the highest resolution movie yet of Saturn’s hexagon, a six-sided jet stream around the gassy planet’s north pole, and the resulting GIF is amazing. For contrast, this version, from the summertime, looks like something straight out of the Twilight Zone.

Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Hampton

The hexagon is pretty much just a big current of air, 22,000 miles across. A massive storm, kind of like a hurricane, rotates inside. This has been going on for decades, possibly even centuries.

Now, banish all thoughts and let the psychedelic swirl work its hypnotic magic.

[Hat tip: JPL]