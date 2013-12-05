Jawbone Tracked Hundreds Of Thousands Of Up Users To Find The Most Sleep-Deprived States

You’d think that people would have some of their most restful nights in a vacation paradise like Hawaii. But, the land of surf, sun, and leis comes in as the country’s most sleep-deprived state, at least among Jawbone wearers, who on average get just six hours and 38 minutes each night, according to data released today by Jawbone.

Jawbone wearers in Vermont, meanwhile, are the most well rested, getting an extra 20 minutes each night. Maybe Hawaii is so relaxing people don’t need as much shut-eye? Or perhaps island dwellers don’t want to waste precious hours in bed? Whatever the case, those are just two of the enlightening factoids you’ll find in this infographic from Jawbone, which “anonymized sleep data of hundreds of thousands Up users.” In addition, we learn that Miami’s 25-35 demographic goes to bed latest, on average, at 12:16 a.m., presumably because of the city’s club scene. And, on the other end of the cool spectrum, Silicon Valley comes in as the fourth night-owliest region for that age group, presumably because of all those tech workers plugging away on their computers. Also, young people sleep the most in Denver, which we’re going to attribute to the weed.

Beyond discovering these notable, but not terribly useful, tidbits, Jawbone is also diving into how our waking hours affect our sleeping ones with the lofty hope of helping people lead healthier and happier lives. As of now, the Jawbone experience is personal: Tracking your own activity (or lack thereof) helps an individual understand himself better. But, Jawbone’s data team collects 60 years’ worth of sleep data every night, according to vice president of data Monica Rogati, who was hired in July to head up the data science team. By aggregating that mass of intel and combining it with public surveys, the wearables company has started to understand what activities lead to a better night’s rest on a much bigger scale.

For example, traveling takes a bigger toll than you might think. The night before flying, cross-country travelers lose up to an hour of rest. In addition, the sleep disruption accompanied by jet lag lingers for a whole five to seven days.

As expected, exercise has the opposite effect. In the top biking states–Alaska, South Dakota, Colorado–people sleep six minutes more per night on average. Rock climbers do even better: In states where it’s popular, people get an average of eight minutes more per night.

These kinds of behavioral insights are exactly what Jawbone hopes to ascertain from big data–and sleep is just one area of interest. The tracker, of course, also has a substantial fitness component, which also lends itself to mining. Today’s data dump is just the beginning.

For now, check out the infographic (by artist Shantell Martin) above for more lessons about what gets people sleeping and what keeps them up.