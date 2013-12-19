It’s All in Your Head: How To Train Your Brain for Leadership and Better Decision-Making

True leaders are born, not made. You either come into this world with a commanding personality or you don’t. And if you don’t have the right genetic stuff, you’ll never really be capable of taking charge–so there’s no point to trying to learn how to lead. After all, people never really change , right?

If that’s what you believe, then think again–literally. The latest scientific research demonstrates that all of us have the ability to change our brains to an incredible degree–and that includes its physical make-up, how well it functions and even when it comes to how our emotions and personalities operate. You truly can rewire your mind as well as your mindset, if you’re willing to put in the effort–and you can become a more effective leader in the process.

The first step to being able to do that is to make sure you have a growth mindset, rather than a fixed mindset, as explained in Stanford Professor Carol Dweck’s book, Mindset: The New Psychology of Success. When you have a fixed mindset, you essentially buy into the first paragraph of this post–you believe you can’t go beyond where you are and that you’ve learned and developed as much as you can. This can happen to people at all different junctures, including a 52-year-old CEO or a 22-year-old stockroom employee.

And in most cases, it’s simply not true. With a growth mindset in place, you open yourself to continually educating yourself and adding on to your capabilities and experiences; you always look for the next challenge and you work to fulfill your complete potential.

When it comes to training your brain for your leadership, a great resource to use is actually, believe it or not, one of the “For Dummies” books–in this case, The Leadership Brain for Dummies, written by Marilee Sprenger, an expert on brain-based teaching. Sprenger believes that when you understand how the brain reacts to specific situations, you can work with your mind instead of against it.

For example, according to Sprenger, your brain needs to do completely different things when it has time to make a measured decision versus when it has to make a call quickly without too much contemplation. When you have that luxury of time in your decision-making, it’s best to do the following in order to maximize your mental power:

1. Clearly define the situation or problem that needs to be solved.

When you have as complete an understanding of what needs to be accomplished as possible, you can best determine what needs to be done to reach that objective.