Circa’s 10 Most Followed News Story Lines Of 2013

Mobile-first news outlet Circa did a year in review, rounding up its top 10 stories of 2013. Ignoring that there’s almost a full month left in the year, the top articles had readers fervently following developing story lines, attesting to the evolution of breaking news the company envisions.

Circa relaunched its app earlier in October to focus on breaking news. While most of the stories above had some sort of pressing time element, No. 5–the Fukushima nuclear cleanup–had a surprising following, more than two years following the earthquake and tsunami that ravaged Japan. “This storyline, along with our coverage of tsunami debris washing up on U.S. shores, are examples of how the follow feature has value almost three years after an initial event,” according to a company blog post.