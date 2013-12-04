Leaked Document Purportedly Reveals Uber’s Financials

A leaked internal document , reportedly from Uber, was sent to the Valleywag blog via an anonymous tipster. After reaching out to the e-hailing app, the data has been not yet been confirmed by Valleywag or Fast Company.

The two-week-old screen grab shows raw data, including revenue, signups, and requests, for the period from Oct. 14 to Nov. 20:





It is unclear if the figures for Uber Global include all of the company’s products (Uber Taxi, UberX, Uber Black Car, Uber SUV) and the cities it operates in, but rough estimates for annualized revenue based on these numbers, if they are accurate, suggest the company is on track to reap $210 million this year, according to Valleywag–much higher than a previously reported $125 million projection for 2013.

In the chart is an intriguing metric: zeros. One Valleywag commenter says that refers to the number of times a user opened the app and saw no cars available. In the week of Oct. 14, for example, the chart tallied 209,330 zeros. Another figure to note is the difference between requests and completed rides. In the week of Oct. 28, it shows there were 530,655 requests that were not fulfilled. These figures–if authentic–suggest Uber still needs to keep up with demand. The company is hoping to solve this problem by getting more cars on the road, recently announcing it will help qualified drivers get preferential rates on new cars.