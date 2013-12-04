Why Doctors Make Great Object-Oriented Software Designers

One day an entrepreneur named Daniel Cane found himself in the office of Dr. Michael Sherling, marveling at the lack of technology. Dr. Sherling, a dermatologist, told Cane he saw up to 50 patients a day, only to spend hours afterwards dealing with paperwork. Some patients have medical charts as long and complex as novels, but mysteriously there were no intuitive, modern software tools designed to help.

The pair decided to start a company to tackle the problem and immediately hit an impasse: What doctors actually do all day can be exceedingly complex, making the process of spec’ing an app nearly impossible.

Cane, who was previously a founder at Blackboard, figured he’d study the challenges of the medical milieu with Sherling in order to build the application. “The way you solve that traditionally in software is that you embed yourself in the domain, but to become an expert in medicine takes years,” Cane says. “It was never going to be as efficient as for me to turn [Dr. Sherling] into an engineer.”

Cane noticed that medicine lent itself easily to an object-oriented design. Diseases are “objects” with various attributes like findings and morphologies, and they have relationships with other diseases, like objects in a data model. The appearance of a disease in a particular patient, with his or her unique pathologies, was akin to an “instance” of that object.





Cane first taught Sherling basic design patterns and JavaScript and later moved on to XML. “We have this saying in medicine: See one, do one, teach one,” says Sherling. “Whatever procedure or surgery you are about to do in medical school, you see one first, then you do one yourself, and then you teach it to somebody else. I saw how Dan coded and he would start me off. Now we have three dermatologists and I teach them how to do it.”

Their company, called Modernizing Medicine, now has 17 on-staff physicians with specialities like ophthalmology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery. “In a lot of software design, you are at least one or two times removed from the customer,” says Sherling. “Our customers are our developers. You need to be able to practice medicine in order to design the product. You will have ideas from talking to patients in clinic which you will express in code the next day.”

One of those developers is Dr. Elana Oberstein. She’s a rheumatologist who specializes in the autoimmune disease lupus. Oberstein has been practicing medicine for 15 years, but only coding for 10 weeks. Two days a week, she works at Modernizing Medicine, helping to build an iPad application called the Electronic Medical Assistant (EMA), which helps doctors to document examinations, order labs, and prescribe more quickly. There’s a different version of the product for each medical speciality. Oberstein is working on a new version for rheumatology. She extends a complex XML schema and uses JavaScript to render parts of it in a humanly readable form. The rest of the week, Oberstein treats patients in her private practice.