Look Out, Spotify: Beats Music Eyes January Launch Date

Not content to just take over the headphone market , Beats is launching a music streaming service in January, according to a blog post from the Beats Music chief, Ian Rogers.

“We’re nearly ready for liftoff,” wrote Rogers, who joined Beats Music in January of this year. He had aimed to launch the service before the end of the year, but said people at the company were “more concerned about getting Beats Music right than pushing it out the door. In retrospect we’ve accomplished far more this year than I’d imagined possible.”

In development for more than a year, Beats’s subscription service will go head-on against the likes of Spotify, Pandora, iTunes Radio, Google Play Music All Access, and others. Between now and January, Rogers recommends users reserve a handle on BeatsMusic.com.